Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lightning starts house fire near Madill

A Marshall County couple woke up just in time early Wednesday morning when a house fire set off...
A Marshall County couple woke up just in time early Wednesday morning when a house fire set off their doorbell.(Mike Idleman | Madill Fire Department)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County couple woke up just in time early Wednesday morning when a house fire set off their doorbell.

Madill fire chief Mike Idleman said the fire was started when lightning struck a house on Brock Lane, a mile outside of Madill, around 3 a.m.

Idleman said the couple who lived there was woken up, but they didn’t see any fire so they went back to bed.

“This was all in the attic when it started,” Idleman said. “Nothing was down below in their living room or bedroom at the time so they went back to bed, they went to sleep. And luckily that doorbell rang and woke them back up.”

Less than an hour later, the couple was woken up again when their doorbell rang multiple times.

Idleman said the fire must have messed with the wiring on the doorbell, which likely saved their lives.

“You know God works in mysterious ways, and I think that the Lord was looking over those people this morning,” Idleman said. “Just like the guy that lived there, he told us that when he saw the fire it was already a pretty decent sized fire and then when we got there of course it had grown a lot bigger.”

It took firefighters from Madill, Kingston, and Huiani Creek about 2 hours to put out the fire.

Idleman said the house was a total loss and several pets were killed, but no humans were injured or killed.

Idleman said the fire department recommends checking the whole house for fire if residents believe there’s a chance lightning could have hit their home.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
The execution date for Andre Thomas was withdrawn Tuesday.
Andre Thomas granted stay of execution
Oklahoma voters rejected a state question Tuesday to allow for the recreational use of...
Oklahoma voters say ‘no’ to recreational marijuana question
The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and even if you arrive in line at 7 p.m. you’re still...
Early voter turnout low for Oklahoma pot vote
James Stewart, 65, plead guilty on Friday to trafficking another person.
Denison musician pleads guilty to trafficking

Latest News

Durant Police have released the named of the man who was hit by a train on Sunday.
Man hit by train in Durant identified
A warrant has been issued out of Stephens County for Thomas Watkins, 41, (seen here in a prior...
Warrant issued for armed robbery suspect
Dulce Chavez, 19, was arrested after allegedly shooting a 57-year-old man multiple times.
Paris woman arrested accused of shooting man multiple times
Ted William Scruggs, 63, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after multiple DWI arrests.
Sherman man sentenced to 25 years in prison for DWI