Lightning starts house fire near Madill

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County couple woke up just in time early Wednesday morning when a house fire set off their doorbell.

Madill fire chief Mike Idleman said the fire was started when lightning struck a house on Brock Lane, a mile outside of Madill, around 3 a.m.

Idleman said the couple who lived there was woken up, but they didn’t see any fire so they went back to bed.

“This was all in the attic when it started,” Idleman said. “Nothing was down below in their living room or bedroom at the time so they went back to bed, they went to sleep. And luckily that doorbell rang and woke them back up.”

Less than an hour later, the couple was woken up again when their doorbell rang multiple times.

Idleman said the fire must have messed with the wiring on the doorbell, which likely saved their lives.

“You know God works in mysterious ways, and I think that the Lord was looking over those people this morning,” Idleman said. “Just like the guy that lived there, he told us that when he saw the fire it was already a pretty decent sized fire and then when we got there of course it had grown a lot bigger.”

It took firefighters from Madill, Kingston, and Huiani Creek about 2 hours to put out the fire.

Idleman said the house was a total loss and several pets were killed, but no humans were injured or killed.

Idleman said the fire department recommends checking the whole house for fire if residents believe there’s a chance lightning could have hit their home.

