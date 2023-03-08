Texoma Local
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Oklahoma’s decision to legalize marijuana received a “no” from voters. However, even if question 280 had been approved, marijuana is illegal in Texas.

“Regardless of how the election turns out in Oklahoma regarding marijuana usage and possession, it’s still illegal in Texas,” Sherman PD Sergeant, Brett Mullin said.

Grayson County District Attorney, Brett Smith, said as long as the law says marijuana is illegal they will continue to prosecute related cases.

“Possession of marijuana can be anywhere from a class B misdemeanor, which is one of the lowest misdemeanors, all the way up to a 2nd-degree felony,” Smith said.

A conviction could include jail time.

“We try to really be logical in the use of our prosecutorial resources with marijuana cases because we understand it’s a divisive issue,” Smtih said.

21 other states have legalized recreational marijuana and some Oklahomans were hoping to be number 22. Regardless, the drug remains illegal on the Texas side of the Red River.

