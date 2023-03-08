Oklahoma Representative Justin Humphrey leaves a final message to voters

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- The Associated Press called the results of the special election just before 9 at night on March 7.

Opponents of Question 820 arguing the potential drain on law enforcement.

While supporters argued that enforcing minor marijuana offenses is a waste of police resource.

House Representative Justin Humphrey left a final word to voters.

" Its a government by the people and for the people,” said Humphrey.

“(This) Means that’s the way they (voters) want it.” He said, “,and so at the end of the day, if they want to pass that; then I’m going to try my best to make it work for Oklahoma.”

Voters said“NO” to Question 820.

