Paris woman arrested; accused of shooting boyfriend multiple times

Dulce Chavez, 19, was arrested after allegedly shooting her boyfriend multiple times.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman is in jail after she allegedly shot her boyfriend multiple times.

According to a press release from Paris Police, a Hispanic male, 57, showed up at the Paris Regional Medical Center Emergency Room with several gunshot wounds.

Police said Dulce Esmerelda Chavez, 19, admitted to the shooting.

Chavez was arrested after being treated for minor injuries from what she described as being dragged by a vehicle driven by her boyfriend, according to police.

The violence occurred in the 2500 block of Graham St. and resulted from disagreements in their dating relationship, the release states.

Police said the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
The execution date for Andre Thomas was withdrawn Tuesday.
Oklahoma voters rejected a state question Tuesday to allow for the recreational use of...
The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and even if you arrive in line at 7 p.m. you’re still...
James Stewart, 65, plead guilty on Friday to trafficking another person.
The Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a home.
The Cedar Mills Marina office building burned down Tuesday night, according to the Gordonville...
The Red Cross in Ardmore announced its need for volunteers on Tuesday.
