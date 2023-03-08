Paris woman arrested; accused of shooting boyfriend multiple times

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman is in jail after she allegedly shot her boyfriend multiple times.

According to a press release from Paris Police, a Hispanic male, 57, showed up at the Paris Regional Medical Center Emergency Room with several gunshot wounds.

Police said Dulce Esmerelda Chavez, 19, admitted to the shooting.

Chavez was arrested after being treated for minor injuries from what she described as being dragged by a vehicle driven by her boyfriend, according to police.

The violence occurred in the 2500 block of Graham St. and resulted from disagreements in their dating relationship, the release states.

Police said the man is expected to make a full recovery.

