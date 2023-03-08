Police investigating after body found in home

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a home near Dogwood and Gene Autry.

According to Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant, his office responded to the area for a welfare check, but when deputies arrived, a man was already dead.

Bryant said deputies took extra precautions because of an explosive compound that the man had.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 12 for updates.

