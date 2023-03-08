Sherman man sentenced to 25 years in prison for DWI

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to prison after a drunk driving crash in April 2022.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, Ted William Scruggs, 63, was involved in a single vehicle crash where he lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

Denison Police responded to the crash and indicated that Scruggs was showing signs of intoxication, the release states.

Scruggs was taken to the hospital, where he consented to a blood test, that indicated his blood alcohol concentration was nearly twice the legal limit, according to the release. At the time of the crash, Scruggs was on parole from another felony DWI.

“This will not be the defendant’s first trip to prison,” Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown said. “Our office sent him to prison for DWI 3rd or more in 2016. It is unfortunate that he did not learn last time that operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated puts our community in danger.”

Scruggs was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

