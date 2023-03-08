Silo getting ready for state

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - The Silo Lady Rebels are getting ready to head to state for the fourth year in a row.

Silo heads into the tournament after some excellent play at area. They are led by star player Tiani Ellison who has over 2,000 career points in her career. The Lady Rebels supporting cast has been a key to their success throughout the season and they are excited to be able to put that on display at state.

Silo will open play on Thursday against Washington.

