Warrant issued for armed robbery suspect

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A warrant has been issued for a man accused of armed robbery at a marijuana grow operation in Stephens County.

According to an affidavit from the Stephens County District Court, Thomas Watkins, 41, was caught on surveillance video in Feb. breaking into the Maximum Harvest farm with another man.

The men, armed with guns, rammed open the game with a truck, before taking off with about 400 pounds of marijuana, the affidavit states.

Watkins is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The court documents state that Watkins is a felon, so he faces 20 years to life in prison, if convicted.

