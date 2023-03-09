Bennington soldier dies after collapsing during drill

Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma National Guard announced the death of a soldier who collapsed while on duty on Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma National Guard, Jaykob R. Pruitt, 19, of Bennington, was participating in his monthly unit training assembly at McAlister Armed Forces Reserve Center when he collapsed.

Deputy Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. LeeAnn Tumblson said fellow soldiers performed CPR before Pruitt was taken the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pruitt’s cause of death is under investigation, according to Tumblson.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaykob’s family, friends and our fellow Soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma said. “Together, we are mourning the devastating loss of a promising young man and Soldier.”

Pruitt was a 2021 graduate of Bennington High School. He enlisted into the Oklahoma Army National Guard in Oct. 2020 as a cavalry scout.

During his nearly two years of military service, Pruitt earned several awards and decorations including the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to a press release.

According to a social media post, funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the high school gym.

Pruitt will be laid to rest with full military honors, the post states.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.