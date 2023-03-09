Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bennington soldier dies after collapsing during drill

The Oklahoma National Guard announced the death of a soldier who collapsed while on duty on...
The Oklahoma National Guard announced the death of a soldier who collapsed while on duty on Saturday.(Oklahoma National Guard)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma National Guard announced the death of a soldier who collapsed while on duty on Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma National Guard, Jaykob R. Pruitt, 19, of Bennington, was participating in his monthly unit training assembly at McAlister Armed Forces Reserve Center when he collapsed.

Deputy Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. LeeAnn Tumblson said fellow soldiers performed CPR before Pruitt was taken the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pruitt’s cause of death is under investigation, according to Tumblson.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaykob’s family, friends and our fellow Soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma said. “Together, we are mourning the devastating loss of a promising young man and Soldier.”

Pruitt was a 2021 graduate of Bennington High School. He enlisted into the Oklahoma Army National Guard in Oct. 2020 as a cavalry scout.

During his nearly two years of military service, Pruitt earned several awards and decorations including the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to a press release.

According to a social media post, funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the high school gym.

Pruitt will be laid to rest with full military honors, the post states.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
Durant Police have released the named of the man who was hit by a train on Sunday.
Man hit by train in Durant identified
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Dulce Chavez, 19, was arrested after allegedly shooting a 57-year-old man multiple times.
Paris woman arrested accused of shooting man multiple times
The Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a home.
Police investigating after body found in home

Latest News

How Oklahomans reacted to the results of Question 820
Oklahomans react to recreational pot vote failure
A man with an active warrant for attempted murder was arrested in Sherman Wednesday.
Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder
The Sherman Police Department is warning the community to be vigilant against salespersons...
SCAM ALERT: Beware of hail repair door-to-door sales imposters
The Sherman Police Department is warning the community to be vigilant against salespersons...
Scam alert - hail repair door-to-door sales imposters