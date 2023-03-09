Cedar Mills Marina & Resort ships store destroyed in fire

GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - This is what’s left of the Cedar Mills ships store after a fire broke out late Tuesday night.

Residents are in shock but are still hopeful that the store will make a strong comeback.

“All of a sudden, the whole thing just went totally engulfed and fell down. It was terrible. It was an awful scene, it really was,” Cedar Mills Marina & Resort resident, John Borchardt explained.

A place with so much history, destroyed in minutes.

“This has been here forever, and some of the people that work there in that office had worked here 30, 35 years,” Bordchardt said.

Sherwood Shores firefighters said they could see the fire from their station just after 11:30 on Tuesday night.

“It used to be a two-story building. It was already down below one story, so it had been burning for a while before I guess somebody called it in. It was a pretty heavy fuel load,” Captain Craig Reed of Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department said.

Four fire departments responded- but with flames so big, it tools almost 3 hours to put out.

“We just didn’t want it to run. We knew the storm was coming, so we wanted to get it knocked down before the storm came, case there were 60, 70 miles an hour winds and we didn’t want it to go anywhere else,” Captain Craig explained.

As investigators try to figure out what happened here, one resident and Cedar Mills employee shared her sense of loss.

“I was just really shocked and heartbroken to see that it was gone. I’ll just know that we’ll come back bigger and stronger than ever,” Cedar Mills employee, Pam Martin said.

Communications from Cedar Mills Marina & Resort are temporarily down, but the office will be making updates through Facebook and email.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.