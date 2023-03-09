City of McKinney hosts open house to share plans for airport expansion

MCKINNEY, Texas (KXII) - The city of McKinney is hosting two open house meetings to allow people to weigh in on a proposed expansion of a commercial airport.

According to a tweet from the city, the meetings will be held on March 23 and April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City leaders will be releasing preliminary results of an environmental study that looks at the impact of resources, such as water, wildlife, culture, air quality, and the local population.

Residents will vote on May 6th whether to approve a $200,000,000 bond to fund future development at the McKinney National Airport and other proposed projects.

Join us for an open house to give residents an overview of the preliminary results from the environmental studies underway for McKinney National Airport's planned commercial air service terminal.



An overview presentation will be given at 6:15 p.m. https://t.co/gcZmzMzHmU pic.twitter.com/XU1GKzeo03 — City of McKinney #McKinneyTexas (@CityOfMcKinney) March 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.