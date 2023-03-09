Texoma Local
City of McKinney hosts open house to share plans for airport expansion

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (KXII) - The city of McKinney is hosting two open house meetings to allow people to weigh in on a proposed expansion of a commercial airport.

According to a tweet from the city, the meetings will be held on March 23 and April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City leaders will be releasing preliminary results of an environmental study that looks at the impact of resources, such as water, wildlife, culture, air quality, and the local population.

Residents will vote on May 6th whether to approve a $200,000,000 bond to fund future development at the McKinney National Airport and other proposed projects.

