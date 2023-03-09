Driver sentenced to probation for crash that left passenger in coma for four days

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The man responsible for a crash that left his passenger in a coma for four days has been sentenced to 10 years probation.

Jared Nobles, 21, was driving a friend home from a party in 2021 when he crashed his truck into a tree, leaving his passenger’s brain was exposed from his skull and bleeding internally.

Nobles drove to his sister’s apartment, before eventually calling 911.

The passenger slipped into a coma for four days at the hospital.

Nobles is required to pay fines of more than $1,000.

