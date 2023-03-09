Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Driver sentenced to probation for crash that left passenger in coma for four days

Jared Nobles, 21, was sentenced to 10 years probation for a crash that left his passenger in a...
Jared Nobles, 21, was sentenced to 10 years probation for a crash that left his passenger in a coma for four days.(Grayson County District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The man responsible for a crash that left his passenger in a coma for four days has been sentenced to 10 years probation.

Jared Nobles, 21, was driving a friend home from a party in 2021 when he crashed his truck into a tree, leaving his passenger’s brain was exposed from his skull and bleeding internally.

Nobles drove to his sister’s apartment, before eventually calling 911.

The passenger slipped into a coma for four days at the hospital.

Nobles is required to pay fines of more than $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Durant Police have released the named of the man who was hit by a train on Sunday.
Man hit by train in Durant identified
The Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a home.
Police investigating after body found in home
Dulce Chavez, 19, was arrested after allegedly shooting a 57-year-old man multiple times.
Paris woman arrested accused of shooting man multiple times

Latest News

A new service in Fannin County will help connect residents to health care, mental wellness, and...
Helping Fannin resource directory released
Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup
Since its founding in 2014, Point 27 reports gifting more than 762,935 scripture-inscribed...
Pontotoc County jailer honored by Point 27 pendants
All areas highlighted in white are open to the public, while the areas in red will be closed...
Sewer line construction closes trails at Waterloo Lake Park