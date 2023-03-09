Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Police said they are investigating a Durant High School assistant football coach and boys soccer coach for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.
So far, the coach has not been charged or arrested.
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment at this time.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
