Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant Police said they are investigating a Durant High School assistant football coach and boys soccer coach for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor.

So far, the coach has not been charged or arrested.

News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment at this time.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

