DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant golf phenom Scarlet Sturch signed her official letter with UCO in Edmond.

Sturch has had a tremendous career at Durant. She has been a part of three state championship teams and finished third in the state in the individual standings.

Now, she is excited about the chance to play at the next level with UCO.

