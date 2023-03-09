Helping Fannin resource directory released
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A new service in Fannin County will help connect residents to health care, mental wellness, and social service resources.
According to a press release, service providers can visit the new Helping Fannin website to list their resources for free and connect members of the community with the care they need.
The website is free to use.
