Kidnapping suspect still at large; children found safe

Okla. (KXII) - A kidnapping suspect at the center of an Amber Alert in Pontotoc County on Wednesday is still at large.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl and an 11-month-old boy after their non-custodial father, Gary Underwood, 39, allegedly took them.

According to a social media post, the children were found safe 10 minutes after the alert was issued, but Underwood was still on the loose.

Troopers say Underwood is known to be armed and violent. Underwood may be in an older Monte Carlo or a blue 1998 Chevy pickup.

If you see him, call 911.

Amber Alert Canceled - Children have been located - Suspect still outstanding. 2136 hours https://t.co/gxR2OzirTE — OHP - Alerts (@OHPAlerts) March 9, 2023

Underwood was arrested in Jan. after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.