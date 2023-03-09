Kingston ready to start play at state
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The Kingston Lady Redskins are preparing for the Class 3A state basketball tournament.
Kingston heads into the tournament after winning at area and a tough road to get there. Kingston missed the state tournament a year ago after going in 2021. That has motivated this team to a new level to get back and take advantage of the opportunity.
Kingston will face Kiefer in the opening round on Thursday night at 9pm.
