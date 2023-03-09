Texoma Local
Oil battery struck by lightning near North Texas Regional Airport

Lighting is being blamed for sparking at least one fire during Wednesday night’s storm.
Lighting is being blamed for sparking at least one fire during Wednesday night’s storm.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Lighting is being blamed for sparking at least one fire during Wednesday night’s storm.

The Sherman and NTRA Fire Department responded to an oil battery on fire south of the North Texas Regional Airport.

One of the four oil silos was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said it was hit by a bolt of lightning and completely destroyed.

It took about an hour to put out the fire that began around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

