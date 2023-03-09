Oklahomans react to the outcome of Question 820

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Oklahomans on March 7 delivered a major defeat to support of legalized recreation marijuana.

“Not only did this win, but it won big,” said Senate Jerry Alvord.

Senate Jerry Alvord calling it a ‘definite win’ for the Sooner State that also included some unexpected results.

“Watching the numbers come in last night, some of the counties that I was convinced would pass this didn’t.” He said.

Say ‘Yes’ to 820 voters also reacting to the the outcome.

“My immediate reaction was very shocked. I was for certain it was going to pass,” said Kalena Horn, “,But unfortunately it didn’t.”

Budtenders like Marquest Shannon say legal recreation marijuana would have been good for business.

“With it not going recreational, it doesn’t hurt the business, but it definitely would have helped the business.”, said Shannon.

With the approval of Medical Marijuana taking two years, Senator Alvord said he can see Question 820 going on the ballots again. Until then Alvord said:

" I’m just proud of Oklahomans for getting outand letting their voices be heard and expressing this way, so I’m proud of Oklahoma.”

