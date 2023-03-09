Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahomans react to the outcome of Question 820

By Brayel Brown
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Oklahomans on March 7 delivered a major defeat to support of legalized recreation marijuana.

“Not only did this win, but it won big,” said Senate Jerry Alvord.

Senate Jerry Alvord calling it a ‘definite win’ for the Sooner State that also included some unexpected results.

“Watching the numbers come in last night, some of the counties that I was convinced would pass this didn’t.” He said.

Say ‘Yes’ to 820 voters also reacting to the the outcome.

“My immediate reaction was very shocked. I was for certain it was going to pass,” said Kalena Horn, “,But unfortunately it didn’t.”

Budtenders like Marquest Shannon say legal recreation marijuana would have been good for business.

“With it not going recreational, it doesn’t hurt the business, but it definitely would have helped the business.”, said Shannon.

With the approval of Medical Marijuana taking two years, Senator Alvord said he can see Question 820 going on the ballots again. Until then Alvord said:

" I’m just proud of Oklahomans for getting outand letting their voices be heard and expressing this way, so I’m proud of Oklahoma.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
The execution date for Andre Thomas was withdrawn Tuesday.
Andre Thomas granted stay of execution
Oklahoma voters rejected a state question Tuesday to allow for the recreational use of...
Oklahoma voters say ‘no’ to recreational marijuana question
The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and even if you arrive in line at 7 p.m. you’re still...
Early voter turnout low for Oklahoma pot vote
James Stewart, 65, plead guilty on Friday to trafficking another person.
Denison musician pleads guilty to trafficking

Latest News

A man with an active warrant for attempted murder was arrested in Sherman Wednesday.
Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder
The Sherman Police Department is warning the community to be vigilant against salespersons...
Scam alert - hail repair door-to-door sales imposters
The Sherman Police Department is warning the community to be vigilant against salespersons...
Scam alert - hail repair door-to-door sales imposters
Lighting is being blamed for sparking at least one fire during Wednesday night’s storm.
Oil battery struck by lightning near North Texas Regional Airport