Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man with an active warrant for attempted murder was arrested in Sherman Wednesday.
The Sherman Police Department said 33-year-old Eriq Damon Johnson’s warrant was out of Illinois.
Police were able to locate Johnson at an apartment complex located in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street at approximately 4:30 p.m., and take him into custody without incident.
