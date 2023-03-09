Texoma Local
Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

A man with an active warrant for attempted murder was arrested in Sherman Wednesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man with an active warrant for attempted murder was arrested in Sherman Wednesday.

The Sherman Police Department said 33-year-old Eriq Damon Johnson’s warrant was out of Illinois.

Police were able to locate Johnson at an apartment complex located in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street at approximately 4:30 p.m., and take him into custody without incident.

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

