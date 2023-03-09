Pontotoc County jailer honored by Point 27 pendants

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County jail who died after a fall on the ice was honored by global nonprofit Point 27.

Detention Officer Kenneth Fowler died on Feb. 19 from hypothermia and injuries sustained from a fall on the ice in the line of duty.

According to a press release, Point 27 sent gifts of scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces and a scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake necklace to Fowler’s family, partner, and deputies who worked closely with him.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers, according to the release.

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.