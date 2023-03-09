Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Pontotoc County jailer honored by Point 27 pendants

Since its founding in 2014, Point 27 reports gifting more than 762,935 scripture-inscribed...
Since its founding in 2014, Point 27 reports gifting more than 762,935 scripture-inscribed Shields of Strength to members of the military, first responders and law enforcement officers; bereaved families of fallen first responders and Gold Star Families of fallen military members.(Point 27)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County jail who died after a fall on the ice was honored by global nonprofit Point 27.

Detention Officer Kenneth Fowler died on Feb. 19 from hypothermia and injuries sustained from a fall on the ice in the line of duty.

According to a press release, Point 27 sent gifts of scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces and a scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake necklace to Fowler’s family, partner, and deputies who worked closely with him.

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers, according to the release.

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Durant Police have released the named of the man who was hit by a train on Sunday.
Man hit by train in Durant identified
The Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a home.
Police investigating after body found in home
Dulce Chavez, 19, was arrested after allegedly shooting a 57-year-old man multiple times.
Paris woman arrested accused of shooting man multiple times

Latest News

A new service in Fannin County will help connect residents to health care, mental wellness, and...
Helping Fannin resource directory released
Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup
Jared Nobles, 21, was sentenced to 10 years probation for a crash that left his passenger in a...
Driver sentenced to probation for crash that left passenger in coma for four days
All areas highlighted in white are open to the public, while the areas in red will be closed...
Sewer line construction closes trails at Waterloo Lake Park