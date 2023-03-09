“Relieved”: Death row inmate’s defense granted more time to prove incompetence

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I am relieved and grateful to the court,” said Maurie Levin, counsel to Andre Thomas.

Grayson County’s 15th District Judge Jim Fallon withdrew Andre Thomas’ April 5 execution date to give more time for his legal team to prepare a threshold showing he is incompetent for execution.

“I am confident that when we present all the evidence of Mr. Thomas’ extreme and lifelong mental illness that he will be found not competent for execution,” said Levin.

Grayson County First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore called the decision “not unexpected” due to the stay being granted because the defense has still not filed its motion to determine Thomas’ competency.

But Maurie Levin said she’s confident the court will agree Thomas’ execution will violate the constitution.

“His execution serves no purpose and would offend all sense of decency and humanity,” said Levin.

Thomas was convicted almost two decades ago of fatally stabbing his ex-wife, her one-year-old daughter, and their four-year-old son and cutting their hearts out.

While behind bars, in two separate incidents, he took out both eyes and ate one of them.

“Mr. Thomas is truly one of the most severely mentally ill men in Texas’ history,” said Levin.

But Ashmore said the dozens of mental health experts writing to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, “have never seen Thomas’s psychological assessments, medical, or counseling records.”

He added Thomas meets the requirements of competency for the death penalty.

Thomas’ legal team now has until July 5 to file a motion before a decision is made about whether or not an execution date will be reset.

Below is the full statement from the Grayson County First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore:

“It was not unexpected that a stay was granted in light of the fact that the defense still has not filed its motion to determine competency of Thomas to be executed. Because of this the judge had to give them 4 more months to get their motion filed.

The most troubling thing that came from the hearing was the defense’s admission that the “mental health experts” and others who have been solicited by the defense to write Governor Abbott and the media claiming the defendant is too mentally ill to be executed have never seen any reports about the crime, any psychological assessments of Thomas, any medical or counseling records, and have never interviewed him.”

