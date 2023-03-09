Scam alert - hail repair door-to-door sales imposters

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After a severe storm, door-to-door salesmen and people handing out fliers aren’t hard to find. The Sherman Police Department is warning the community to be vigilant against salespersons falsely representing reputable companies.

“Anyone who lives in the city of Sherman has probably had someone knock at their door constantly,” Sherman PD Sergeant, Brett Mullin, said.

After last Thursday’s hail storm vendors were canvassing for business. Mullin said people can protect themselves from scammers by knowing the right questions to ask.

“Make sure to see if they have a permit because they are verified through the city of Sherman they do background checks,” Mullin said.

The type of permit required is an itinerant vendor’s permit, Dents “R” Us is one of the businesses that came to the area after the storm. Alex Langley, a paintless dent repair technician, said the process of receiving a permit from the city of Sherman was a seamless process for the company.

He said the company made an appointment with the inspector and once the inspection was passed, he went to Town Hall to pick up his permit. Dents “R” Us is currently set to be in the area for three months but has plans of extending.

Mullin said you can also check a company’s rating with the Better Business Bureau.

“If you do business with them you know where to find them so that you can get that issue resolved,” Mullin said.

Issues can include stolen money and unfinished business.

“Sometimes they will request money upfront if you pay them they disappear, or if they do work they don’t do complete work,” Mullin said.

A piece of advice Mullin gave to community members was to be cautious and a little suspicious of unsolicited salespersons and companies.

