Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sewer line construction closes trails at Waterloo Lake Park

All areas highlighted in white are open to the public, while the areas in red will be closed...
All areas highlighted in white are open to the public, while the areas in red will be closed indefinitely.(Denison Parks & Recreation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison announced a few trail closures due to sewer line construction at Waterloo Lake Park on Thursday.

Until further notice, Stagecoach Loop Trail, the fishing pond, the boat ramp and the parking lot on the north end of the lake will be closed, according to a social media post.

The city said the Woodlands Trail Loop is still open to the public, but portions of it will close for construction.

A detailed photo of the trail closures can be found here.

❗ ATTENTION ❗ With the current sewer line construction project going on at Waterloo Lake Park, the red highlighted...

Posted by Denison Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regardless of laws across the Red River, marijuana remains illegal in Texas.
Officials reiterate Texas marijuana laws
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Durant Police have released the named of the man who was hit by a train on Sunday.
Man hit by train in Durant identified
The Carter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a home.
Police investigating after body found in home
Dulce Chavez, 19, was arrested after allegedly shooting a 57-year-old man multiple times.
Paris woman arrested accused of shooting man multiple times

Latest News

A new service in Fannin County will help connect residents to health care, mental wellness, and...
Helping Fannin resource directory released
Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup
Jared Nobles, 21, was sentenced to 10 years probation for a crash that left his passenger in a...
Driver sentenced to probation for crash that left passenger in coma for four days
Since its founding in 2014, Point 27 reports gifting more than 762,935 scripture-inscribed...
Pontotoc County jailer honored by Point 27 pendants