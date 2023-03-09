Sewer line construction closes trails at Waterloo Lake Park

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison announced a few trail closures due to sewer line construction at Waterloo Lake Park on Thursday.

Until further notice, Stagecoach Loop Trail, the fishing pond, the boat ramp and the parking lot on the north end of the lake will be closed, according to a social media post.

The city said the Woodlands Trail Loop is still open to the public, but portions of it will close for construction.

A detailed photo of the trail closures can be found here.

