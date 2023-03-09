Texoma Local
Sunshine For Friday, Lots of Wind This Weekend

It’s a yo-yo weekend temperature deal too!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Dry northerly flow has brought an end to the drizzle and fog, we’ll have a chilly breeze tonight with lows falling into the 40s. Early-day cloud cover gives way to a partly to mostly sunny sky with seasonable temperatures in the 60s.

Our weather transitions once again as we move into Saturday, strong southerly winds crank up to 35 mph, helping to increase the cloud cover. Expect highs near 80 ahead of the next cold front. This front packs a punch with Sunday highs in the windy and cool 50s. Gusts to 30 mph are on the menu for Sunday.

Temperatures remain rather cool Monday-Tuesday with a chance of frost Tuesday morning, another cold front rolls in late week, suggesting that the last weekend of winter (next weekend) may be rather cool as well.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

