TABC working with retailers to prevent underage drinking during spring break

TABC agents will visit hundreds of alcohol retailers, such as bars, restaurants, and stores, as...
TABC agents will visit hundreds of alcohol retailers, such as bars, restaurants, and stores, as a part of a statewide operation to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.(WNDU)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas (KXII) - Spring break is approaching for most schools in Texoma, and officials in Texas remind sellers of alcohol to be extra vigilant on who they sell to.

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), agents will visit hundreds of alcohol retailers, such as bars, restaurants, and stores, as a part of a statewide operation to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

“The vast majority of underage alcohol-related accidents and fatalities can be prevented simply by cutting off the source of alcohol to the minors,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said. “Our primary goal during this operation is to work with retailers to ensure they have the practices and policies in place to prevent illegal alcohol sales. In the relatively few cases where we observe a violation, we’ll hold those businesses accountable and get them back into compliance.”

TABC said agents will conduct both undercover and open inspections. Businesses found in violation could face a fine or a temporary suspension on their liquor license, while employees could face a misdemeanor charge.

“Train your staff to recognize the signs of a fake ID, as well as the best ways to decline a sale if you think it would break the law,” Graham said. “Ultimately, alcohol retailers are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing injury or loss of life.”

For more information on TABC training for alcohol retailers, visit tabc.texas.gov/public-safety/retailer-resources/.

For more information about TABC, visit tabc.texas.gov.

