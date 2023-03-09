Texoma Local
Two Denison City Council seats up for election

Early voting runs from April 24 through the 28 and election day is Tuesday, May 6.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Two Denison City Council seats are up for grabs in this upcoming election.

In Place 3, a seat currently held by J.C Dot.

In Place 5, an at-large seat representing the whole city now held by Kristopher Spiegel.

Both have served the limit of 2, 3 year terms.

So voters will see two candidates on the ballot for Place 3; John Massey and Jason Parks have both registered.

In Place 5, three candidates have registered, Dennis McCabe, Charles Pool, and Aaron Thomas.

Early voting runs from April 24 through the 28 and election day is Tuesday, May 6.

