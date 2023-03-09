Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The city of Van Alstyne has announced its lineup for their Sounds of Summer Music Series.

According to a social media post, each concert will start at 8 p.m. at Central Social District Park in Van Alstyne.

Sounds of Summer Music Series Lineup:

May 13: Neal McCoy

June 10: Desperado

July 1: FOGHAT

August 5: Jason Boland & the Stragglers

September 9: Infinite Journey

