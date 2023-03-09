Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The city of Van Alstyne has announced its lineup for their Sounds of Summer Music Series.
According to a social media post, each concert will start at 8 p.m. at Central Social District Park in Van Alstyne.
Sounds of Summer Music Series Lineup:
- May 13: Neal McCoy
- June 10: Desperado
- July 1: FOGHAT
- August 5: Jason Boland & the Stragglers
- September 9: Infinite Journey
