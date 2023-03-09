Texoma Local
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup

Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.(Adams County Fairfest)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The city of Van Alstyne has announced its lineup for their Sounds of Summer Music Series.

According to a social media post, each concert will start at 8 p.m. at Central Social District Park in Van Alstyne.

Sounds of Summer Music Series Lineup:

  • May 13: Neal McCoy
  • June 10: Desperado
  • July 1: FOGHAT
  • August 5: Jason Boland & the Stragglers
  • September 9: Infinite Journey

***Announcement*** 2023 Sounds of Summer Music Series 🎶 🎸 ❤️

Posted by Van Alstyne City Municipal Events on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

