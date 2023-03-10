Texoma Local
Ardmore City Schools plan to rearrange grade levels

By Brayel Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Ardmore City School has plans to rearrange its grade levels to give students an equal learning opportunity in the district.

“I know that from my experience as a teacher this would have been a dream for me.”, said Superintendent Jill Day.

Superintendent Jill Day says that by rearranging grade levels and teachers will assist in improving education performance.

" We just believe if those teachers could work together and could be a resource for each other then that would benefit our student.” She said.

The plans consist of: (Elementary)

“Will Rogers (Elementary) will hold out Pre-k -K; which it already does, Charles Evans (Elementary) will house our first and second grade students, Lincoln (Elementary) will house our third and fourth, Jefferson (Elementary) will house our fifth and sixth. (The)middle school will only be seventh and eighth.

Day said that the change may be difficult, but she’s confident students will adapt.

" Change is hard at time, but kids are very resilient”, she said.

Day says bus routes were a concern, but the transportation committee is working efficiently.

“Our transportation is working diligently to make busing as smoothly as possible.” Day said.

School time scheduling will also change, but the district has not finalized yet.

Meeting with parents are scheduled for March 27th, 28th, and 30th to clarify concerns about the next school year.

Until then Day said:

“We just ask that you trust us as educators to know what is best for their child and just give it a chance.”

