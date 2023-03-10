A+ Athlete: Asia Johnson, Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Asia Johnson from Paris High School.

Asia currently holds a fantastic GPA of 4.13, has made the all A-Honor Roll three out of her four years at Paris, and is a member of the National Honor Society. All while also volunteering around the Paris community for places like the downtown food bank and Toys for Tots.

“When you think of the definition of a student-athlete, you’re looking at Asia,” said Paris Principal Chris Vaughn. “She takes her academics just as seriously as she takes athletics. She’s always smiling, a hard worker, and has a never give up attitude.”

“I don’t have a lot of homework at nighttime because I try to do a lot of it during class so I can go and practice basketball after school and not have to worry about it and also, grades are like the first thing,” said Johnson. “They come before sports because you can’t play sports unless you have good grades.”

But Asia grinds just as hard in her athletics as well. Competing in volleyball, track, and basketball for the Lady Cats. Mainly dominating out on the court as a three-year starter in Paris, where she earned accolades such as 2nd team all-district and 2nd team all-Red River Valley, while also surpassing over 500 career rebounds just this season.

“Asia being a multi-sport athlete, I think really helps. She got different coaching and that’s what I like about her,” said Paris Girl’s Basketball head coach Hiyadeja Moore. “She’s very coachable, so she took whatever she learned in different sports and brought it into basketball, and she really developed into a great player.”

“I motivate myself all the time,” said Johnson. “Even when a lot of people wouldn’t think I’d be as good as I am now and I actually worked at that, so it took me a while, but I just feel like if you have a passion for something and you’re really motivated to do it, all you have to do is do it.”

