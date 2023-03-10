Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Chickasaw Nation presents 8th annual Holba’ Pisachi’ Native Film Festival

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Grab your popcorn and your soda for this years 8th annual Holba’ Pisachi’ Native Film Festival happening Saturday at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

This year, nine films will be showcased.

“The Holba’ Pisachi’ Film Festival always had the goal of promoting first American cinema through cultural awareness using mass media, and throughout the day people will see how Indigenous communities from across the nation have worked to preserve their history, culture, and their art through film,” said Executive Officer at the Chickasaw Cultural Center Fran Parchcorn said.

This is the first live event in person since before the pandemic, and this years theme is Cultural Renaissance through Indigenous Cinema.

“This is our way of sharing our history and culture with the world, this is just one form of media that we can use here to share films that help preserve anybody’s history and culture with this form of storytelling,” Parchcorn said.

There will be a panel of discussion to talk and meet with some of the directors and stars in the films.

“There will be just a lot of red carpet and photos and autographs and all of that throughout the day,” Parchcorn said.

The event is free and starts at 10 a.m. at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Eriq Johnson, 33, was arrested on an attempted murder warrant on Wednesday.
Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup

Latest News

Chickasaw Nation presents their annual Film Festival at the Chickasaw Cultural Center
chickasaw nation- film festival
A heads up for drivers traveling on State Highway 56 in Sherman, speed limits changed Monday.
Speed limits changing on State Highway 56 in Sherman
Kids Heart Challenge
Sherman elementary students raise money for ‘Kids Heart Challenge’
Kids Heart Challenge
Kids Heart Challenge