Chickasaw Nation presents 8th annual Holba’ Pisachi’ Native Film Festival

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Grab your popcorn and your soda for this years 8th annual Holba’ Pisachi’ Native Film Festival happening Saturday at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

This year, nine films will be showcased.

“The Holba’ Pisachi’ Film Festival always had the goal of promoting first American cinema through cultural awareness using mass media, and throughout the day people will see how Indigenous communities from across the nation have worked to preserve their history, culture, and their art through film,” said Executive Officer at the Chickasaw Cultural Center Fran Parchcorn said.

This is the first live event in person since before the pandemic, and this years theme is Cultural Renaissance through Indigenous Cinema.

“This is our way of sharing our history and culture with the world, this is just one form of media that we can use here to share films that help preserve anybody’s history and culture with this form of storytelling,” Parchcorn said.

There will be a panel of discussion to talk and meet with some of the directors and stars in the films.

“There will be just a lot of red carpet and photos and autographs and all of that throughout the day,” Parchcorn said.

The event is free and starts at 10 a.m. at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

