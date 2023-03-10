Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Eriq Johnson, 33, was arrested on an attempted murder warrant on Wednesday.
Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

Latest News

A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
FILE - President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with President...
Biden, EU leader hold talks on proposal on electric vehicles
A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan were four Americans where shot and taken...
Tip led to remote shack where abducted Americans were held
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected