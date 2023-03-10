Sherman Citizens Police Academy to take place in new headquarters building

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department announced this year’s SPD Citizens Police Academy will be the first class held in their new Police Headquarters.

According to a social media post, the nine-week program will start on March 29 and will be held every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The department said applications will be accepted until March 24.

