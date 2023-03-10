Texoma Local
Sherman elementary students raise money for ‘Kids Heart Challenge’

By Kayla Holt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Fairview Elementary has raised close to $5,000 for The American Heart Association, all by jumping rope.

Students at Fairview are hyped.

“Today I’m excited about helping others and jumping, and having fun with a lot of smiles,” Fairview fourth grader, Loyal Mason said.

Over the past 23 years, the school has raised over $300,000 for heart research.

“You know, the number one killer in men and women’s heart disease and we’re trying to teach the kids they can make a difference,” Fairview’s Coach Mike Gillum said.

They’re doing it all while learning to stay fit themselves.

“It’s one of the funnest days of the year for the kids. We just have a great time,” Coach Gillum added.

American Heart Association’s Karen Young said the work the students do is important.

“It’s also important to educate people on how to keep your heart healthy, particularly children, on days like today,” Young said.

I even joined in on the action for a little bit, but I couldn’t hold a candle to the talent in the room.

“This year, first grade blew it out of the park,” Coach Gillum said.

He added that he’s proud of his students because they’re learning to care about others.

” It doesn’t matter your skin color or boy girl, but, you know, care about people, and when you do that, it helps others, but it ends up helping you also,” Coach Gillum concluded.

Jumping in, to get to the heart of the matter.

