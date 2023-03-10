Sherman Police warns of door-to-door scams

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said door-to-door vendors are fraudulently impersonating local companies and soliciting without proper permits.

According to law enforcement, anyone conducting door-to-door sales in the City of Sherman need a specific “Itinerant Vendor” permit, which requires a background check and proper vetting to ensure they are legitimate.

To verify if a company has been issued a permit, you can call the City Clerk’s Office at 903-892-7206, the department adds.

**Door-to-Door Scam Alert** The City of Sherman has received more reports of door-to-door vendors fraudulently... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Friday, March 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.