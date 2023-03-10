Sherman Police warns of door-to-door scams
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said door-to-door vendors are fraudulently impersonating local companies and soliciting without proper permits.
According to law enforcement, anyone conducting door-to-door sales in the City of Sherman need a specific “Itinerant Vendor” permit, which requires a background check and proper vetting to ensure they are legitimate.
To verify if a company has been issued a permit, you can call the City Clerk’s Office at 903-892-7206, the department adds.
