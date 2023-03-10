Sherman’s Westwood Village under renovation in attempt to revive it

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A once thriving Sherman shopping center is getting a breath of new life.

“I grew up in the area, so going to Wacker’s and Westwood Village was always a treat, and the many stores that were there,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “A lot of fun. That was some time ago.”

Gone are the days of the old Westwood Village shopping center, but in comes the new, at least that’s what Barry Boothe hopes to see.

“It’s just slowly gotten rougher and rougher and more vacant over the years, and so we just thought now’s the time,” said Boothe, the Director of Real Estate Bluestone Partners, LLC. “Sherman’s got a lot of momentum right now.”

Boothe is renovating the former shopping center.

He’s putting on a fresh coat of paint, redoing the parking lot, fixing the street lights, and working on landscape touch-ups.

“Basically, every surface of the exterior of the whole property is going to be new,” said Boothe.

Boothe hopes with the renovations to the exterior part of the building, the empty interior will get interest from new tenants.

“We’d like to see kind of a healthy mix of the national tenants and then like locals that have been there before or locals that are in different areas around Sherman and Denison that might either open up another store, or you know, move,” said Boothe.

Boothe said he envisions grocers, retail shops, and even hardware stores.

“We’re really thrilled that these owners are reinvesting in these retail communities and getting them fixed up,” said Plyler. “It really means a lot to the neighbors in that area that they can go and shop somewhere local.”

“We’re just excited to improve the area,” said Boothe. “I think it’s such a large property that just this one project is going to make a big impact for the whole neighborhood.”

With a new coat of paint, Boothe hopes it’s the start to bringing the saying “where business is good” back to Westwood Village.

