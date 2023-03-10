Texoma Local
Southeastern students are reaching for the stars

This is all through a grant where NASA curriculum is implemented in eight schools within the Choctaw Nation.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -“My question is, what are you doing on your mission?”

That question, a part of the unique opportunity for Southeastern Oklahoma students.

“What happened today was called a NASA Downlinks, we have students that pre-record questions that get sent to an astronaut,” said Shelbie Vaught, 8th grade science teacher at Valliant Middle School.

That astronaut being Native American Nicole Mann who has been aboard the International Space Station since October.

“One of the priorities with the astronauts on board the space station is that they engage in downlinks, to make sure that we’re helping to inspire and reach that next generation of explorers,” said Dr. Barbie Buckner, NASA STEM Education Specialist.

And the students were blown away, “a lot of it was crazy,” said Valliant 8th grader, Ayden Fowler.

Fowler said he was most intrigued that in space, objects don’t have weight like they do on earth, “she said she could lift like 500 pounds and it would be easy, that was a cool one.”

McAlester 7th grader Cooper Gillaspie who aspires to be an astronaut was over the moon, “how they can do surgery up in space and how they always have water and can clean themselves up.”

This is all through a grant where NASA curriculum is implemented in eight schools within the Choctaw Nation.

“They got to see how what they’re currently learning in class applies to the real world, applies to even astronauts in the International Space Station right now,” Vaught said.

But the ultimate goal is to inspire these students, no matter their path, “you can go and do anything you want to do, even being on board the space station and doing things that are out of this world are within their reach,” Dr. Buckner said.

All you have to do is dream big and reach for the stars.

