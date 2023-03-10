Speed limits changing on State Highway 56 in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A heads up for drivers traveling on State Highway 56 in Sherman, speed limits changed Monday.

According to the Sherman City Council, the new speed limits will begin at the city border in west Sherman.

State Highway 56 will have a speed limit of 60 mph, then drop down to 45 mph the closer you get to the Highway 75 intersection. There will also be a school zone of 35 mph on this track of road.

The new speed limits went into effect March 6.

