Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘This is a dream.’ Woman shocked to win first $1M prize in new lottery game

Wendy Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart.
Wendy Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina won the first $1 million top prize in a new lottery scratch-off game.

“This is a dream,” said Wendy Hester, of Leland. “We can finally get our home.”

Hester won the $1 million prize from a $10 VIP Platinum ticket she bought from a mini-mart, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Something just told me to buy it, so I did,” she said. “It was just meant to be, I think.”

Hester decided to take the lump-sum payment of $600,000, which was ultimately $427,503 after federal tax withholdings.

In addition to a new home, Hester hopes to use the winnings to pay off her car.

“This is a godsend,” she said. “We really needed this.”

The VIP Platinum game debuted this month with five $1 million top prizes. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Eriq Johnson, 33, was arrested on an attempted murder warrant on Wednesday.
Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill.
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
The city of Denison announced Wednesday that there was a water main break that would affect...
City of Denison reports water main break repaired
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
FILE - Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court, on Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. Former...
Judge lets ‘Access Hollywood’ tape into Trump rape trial
Dr. Anthony Fauci outlines what the U.S. could do to better prepare for the next pandemic.
Fauci: Nation is 'partially ready' for next pandemic