The City of Sherman approves $100,000 sharing grant for residential projects Downtown

By Kayla Holt
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman is making moves to extend life downtown beyond 9 to 5, to 24-hour living!

“You have restaurants, bars, downtown, but until you have people who are actually living there, it really is the kind of the tinder that produces that fire that kind of leads to that nightlife that downtowns really thrive on,” Sherman Spokesman, Nate Strauch said.

The city is matching 25% of construction costs for the development of six trendy lofts inside some of Sherman’s historic buildings.

“One of them is at the Porterfield Building on Rusk Street. It was an old candy company that had over 100-year-old building. The downstairs has already been remodeled, but now the upstairs will be remodeled to add those lofts, and then the other in the modern building, which is a newer building built in the on Travis Street and he’ll actually be adding four lofts over there,” Strauch explained.

Officials say the 100-thousand-dollar matching grant is designed to help make downtown a growing destination not just for lunch but for always.

Strauch said it’s been 20 years since any meaningful investment has been made in downtown living.

“So, now the city is moving toward a model where we’re really going to be looking to push that and invest in that so that we can add more and more lofts,” Strauch added.

The units are expected to be available for rent by the end of the year.

