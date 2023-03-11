Durant ISD employee under investigation for relationship with minor terminated

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant ISD reported an employee under police investigation is no longer with the district.

After confirming with police, News 12 called the school district to inquire about the investigation into an employee’s inappropriate relationship with a minor. News 12 was told it was a personnel matter and that they could not comment.

The district’s website listed the employee as “football, soccer - Durant High School.”

On Friday the district confirmed in a press release that law enforcement is investigating a now former support employee that was assisting in the high school’s football and soccer programs.

Per KXII’s newsroom policy, News 12 does not name suspects until criminal charges are filed, or an arrest is made.

News 12 will continue to keep Durant parents updated with what is happening in their schools.

