Saturday’s Severe Weather Risk

The storm prediction center has issues a slight risk for parts of Texoma. Portions of Pushmataha, Choctaw, Atoka and Coal counties fall under the slight risk for severe thunderstorms Saturday evening as a cold front moves through Texoma. The main risks will be golf ball sized hail and strong winds. This is a “conditional” risk set-up, meaning that the capping inversion that prevents storms from forming will need to break. At this time, models suggest little to nothing happening for Texoma, but if you are in a risk area, stay tuned to News 12 and the Weather Authority app in the evening to ensure severe storms are not forming.

All of Texoma will see warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and even the low 80s. This will be ahead of the cold front, which is bringing extremely strong southerly winds blowing from 20-30mph. It will be windy all day long and after the cold front moves through, Texoma will return to colder temperatures in the 50s and 40s for Sunday.

Cooler, but more seasonable air returns for next week, with highs back in the 50′s and 60′s. We could see a light freeze return for some during the morning hours Tuesday, especially north of the Red River. Another system moves in right before St. Patrick’s Day which could bring more showers, storms & possibly a harder freeze by next weekend. We’re also keeping a close eye on that.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

