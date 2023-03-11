Sherman prepares for St. Patrick’s Day parade

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you’re ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which is next Friday, a bit of the “luck o’ the Irish” is coming your way.

Sherman is hosting its fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

It will start at the parking lot of Central Christian church in Sherman, go all the way down Travis, and then come back down Crockett Street.

Organizers said it had about 40 groups sign up.

“It’s always like a fun party to join us, come out, and be a part of the festivities,” said Sarah McRae, the Sherman tourism and Main Street manager. “We’ve got like a DJ playing music outside and free t-shirts to the first one hundred people that come to join us.”

On top of the free t-shirts, McRae said there would be a free photo booth and outfit contest.

The festivities start at 11 a.m.

