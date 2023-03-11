Small community of Dorchester getting almost 700 acres of mixed-use development

DORCHESTER, Texas (KXII) - There’s a lot of talk about growth in Sherman and Denison, even south of Texoma in McKinney.

But now some of the cities in between, sitting right off U.S. 75, will be getting some attention too.

“We came from Plano, okay, because of the rat race down there and all of the traffic,” said Jim Alexander, who moved to Howe for a quiter lifestyle.

“We went a little too far, and so we have no big community,” said Alexander.

His home borders Dorchester, a community, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, that has no more than 150 people.

He’ll soon be a neighbor to a mixed-use development that could increase Dorchester’s population by more than ten times.

“It’s going to be Dorchester’s first really mixed-use homeowner association capital development that they’ve ever seen,” said Sean Terry, the vice president of Centurion American.

The development is called Cottonwood, and its owners plan to add 2,100 single-family homes, 37 acres of multi-family homes, and commercial lots.

“76 acres of amenities, pools, amenities centers, probably pickleball courts,” said Terry. “This property has a huge soil conservation lake on it, so we want to amenities that as well.”

Terry said he would also work with the City of Howe on new elementary, EMS, and fire sites.

“We’re going to work with them and be a good partner on helping fire and police whether it’s with Howe or wherever that might be to really help bring services to that area that are lacking today,” said Terry.

Centurion American bought almost 700 acres of land with plans to grow strategically.

“We’re really going to listen to the citizens on what they would like to see,” said Terry.

Residents said they are eager to have a closer option than Sherman for daily needs, like food.

“A grocery chain or something, a little more substantial,” said Alexander.

“I like Whataburger, so I think Whataburger, you know, would be beneficial here or maybe a Chick-Fil-A so I can take my kids there whenever they get out of school,” said Emily Everson, a Howe resident.

The company said it could take 6 to 9 months before dirt begins turning.

“I think it’s a good thing for the community, so I mean, bring it on,” said Alexander.

It’s one more development anticipating part of the growth to come.

