Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC celebrates Denison Fire for Partners in Care achievement

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Rescue was recognized as the first Texoma agency to be awarded the Patience in Care achievement by The American College of Cardiology.

“This is not something small, they work hard for this,” said Assistant Denison Fire Chief, Mark Escamilla.

Friday Texoma Medical Center celebrated this achievement as the two work hand-in-hand to bring the best care to Texoma.

“Our partnership here with Denison has really been strong over the last two years,” said Sandy Chancellor, TMC Director of Quality Management.

And this partnership is saving lives.

“We work closely with our partners here to ensure excellent care for anyone considered with a heart attack,” Chancellor added.

And becoming Partners in Care is a high achievement, “it means they also understand excellent care for our patients and the need to do things right all the time,” Chancellor said.

“It’s an awesome feeling to be a part of this, to provide the best service for the community,” Escamilla added.

In the unfortunate event someone is having a heart attack treating the patient’s needs during that first contact is vital, “we can only do so much at the hospital and so without them we couldn’t do our job well,” Chancellor said.

And this award came well earned, “we push our guys pretty hard, our brother and sisters here they put a lot of hours in, in training, they spend a lot of time learning this stuff and as you can see it shows,” Escamilla added.

Just hours after the award was presented to Denison Fire and Rescue, a woman who had received care from both the department and TMC after going into cardiac arrest, visited the station to thank them for saving her life.

“One of our big goals is to take care of our citizens here in the city to give them the best quality of life that there is,” said Escamilla.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup
A heads up for drivers traveling on State Highway 56 in Sherman, speed limits changed Monday.
Speed limits changing on State Highway 56 in Sherman
News 12 has reached out to the school, they said it is a personnel matter and have no comment...
Durant PD investigating asst. coach for alleged inappropriate relations with a minor
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Downtown Sherman lofts
The City of Sherman approves $100,000 sharing grant for residential projects Downtown
If you’re ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, which is next Friday, a bit of the “luck o’ the...
Sherman prepares for St. Patrick’s Day parade
Downtown Sherman lofts
Downtown Sherman lofts
There’s a lot of talk about growth in Sherman and Denison, even south of Texoma in McKinney,...
Small community of Dorchester getting almost 700 acres of mixed-use development