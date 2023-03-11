TMC celebrates Denison Fire for Partners in Care achievement

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Rescue was recognized as the first Texoma agency to be awarded the Patience in Care achievement by The American College of Cardiology.

“This is not something small, they work hard for this,” said Assistant Denison Fire Chief, Mark Escamilla.

Friday Texoma Medical Center celebrated this achievement as the two work hand-in-hand to bring the best care to Texoma.

“Our partnership here with Denison has really been strong over the last two years,” said Sandy Chancellor, TMC Director of Quality Management.

And this partnership is saving lives.

“We work closely with our partners here to ensure excellent care for anyone considered with a heart attack,” Chancellor added.

And becoming Partners in Care is a high achievement, “it means they also understand excellent care for our patients and the need to do things right all the time,” Chancellor said.

“It’s an awesome feeling to be a part of this, to provide the best service for the community,” Escamilla added.

In the unfortunate event someone is having a heart attack treating the patient’s needs during that first contact is vital, “we can only do so much at the hospital and so without them we couldn’t do our job well,” Chancellor said.

And this award came well earned, “we push our guys pretty hard, our brother and sisters here they put a lot of hours in, in training, they spend a lot of time learning this stuff and as you can see it shows,” Escamilla added.

Just hours after the award was presented to Denison Fire and Rescue, a woman who had received care from both the department and TMC after going into cardiac arrest, visited the station to thank them for saving her life.

“One of our big goals is to take care of our citizens here in the city to give them the best quality of life that there is,” said Escamilla.

