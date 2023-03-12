Colder than normal week ahead

Now that Texoma is clear from Saturday night’s severe thunderstorms, it’s time to set those clocks one hour forward for Daylight Saving Time. Not only did we lose an hour of sleep, but Texoma also lost Saturday’s warm temperatures in the 80s. Highs for Sunday will level out in the upper 50s, which is below normal for this time in March. Overnight lows will stay above freezing, but still very chilly in the upper 30s.

That will be the trend for most of the week as Tuesday could see a few stray showers move through the area. All eyes are on Thursday as a strong cold front will push through and initiate a long line of thunderstorms across Texoma. It’s still too far out to determine if there is a severe threat associated with Thursday’s storms, so keep checking back with News 12 as that’s the big weather story heading into mid March.

Whether or not those storms will be severe, it will be a strong drop in temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day. Temperatures could fall below freezing Friday night after that front passes through our area.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

