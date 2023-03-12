Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

School bus driver faces DUI charge after almost crashing on route, complaint says

A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal...
A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal complaint.(Sisoje via Canva)
By Blake Whitener and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ(Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a school bus driver is facing a DUI charge after nearly crashing.

WSAZ reports that 33-year-old Casey Dodrill was charged on Thursday after a teacher’s aide told authorities he almost crashed a school bus.

According to a criminal complaint, the school employee said Dodrill nearly crashed Nicholas County school bus 134 when he drove the bus off the road and almost failed to recover.

The near crash reportedly happened on Dodrill’s route while taking children home from Gauley River Elementary School and Richwood High School.

The complaint stated that the 33-year-old admitted to officers that he drank six beers that day as he had a lot on his mind.

Authorities said Dodrill failed three field sobriety tests and was given a breath test, where he scored a .118, above the blood alcohol content limit of .08.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neal McCoy will be playing at the Sounds of Summer Music Series in Van Alstyne on May 13.
Van Alstyne announces Sounds of Summer lineup
A heads up for drivers traveling on State Highway 56 in Sherman, speed limits changed Monday.
Speed limits changing on State Highway 56 in Sherman
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
A once thriving Sherman shopping center is getting a new breath of life with a fresh coat of...
Sherman’s Westwood Village under renovation in attempt to revive it
Durant ISD reported an employee under police investigation is no longer with the district.
Durant ISD employee under investigation for relationship with minor terminated

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion