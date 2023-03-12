Texoma fire and rescue teams kept busy with water rescues

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Fire and rescue teams were busy Friday night.

The Atoka County rescue team led other first responders to rescue two people and two dogs after a car was swept off the roadway in Bentley.

It happened on South Matoy Road. They used a ladder truck to rescue the people who were trapped in the water.

No one was hurt.

Atoka County E-911 reminds you to not drive through swift running water, and if you don’t know how deep water is, they ask you to remember “turn around, don’t drown.”

The Calera boat crew rescued a stranded kayaker with the help of Kemp and Cartwright fire departments, the Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management, and deputies from Grayson and Bryan counties.

This happened near Carpenters Bluff Bridge. They say no one was injured during that rescue either.

