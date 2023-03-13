Texoma Local
Burglar takes over $1k worth of tools, copper from Habitat for Humanity home

Paris Police are investigating a burglary at a home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
Paris Police are investigating a burglary at a home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are investigating a burglary at a home being built by Habitat for Humanity.

Police said a suspect entered the home located in the 700 Block of Polk Street and stole a red Milwaukee router, a toolbox, ladders, copper tubing and other items: all with a total value of $1,260.

Officers said the site supervisor told them when he arrived at the home, the front and back doors were closed and locked, but a back bedroom window was unlocked. The suspect apparently entered the home through the window and left through the back door.

According to law enforcement, finger prints were lifted from the window.

