Chilly Tuesday Rain, Strong Thursday Storms....

It will be an interesting forecast (to say the least) through the middle of next week. First, expect chilly air on Tuesday with rain and a high around 50 degrees. Not spring-break friendly! Then, gusty southerly winds boost highs well into the 60s with sunny skies Wednesday; the warming trend continues with undesirably strong gusts, up to 40 mph, on Thursday.

A powerful late-season cold front help set the stage for thunderstorms, a few possibly severe, on Thursday. Windy and much colder weather moves in for Friday and the weekend features overnight lows near or below freezing and daytime highs only in the lower 50s.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.